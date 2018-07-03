Czech crown falls to near 11-month low against euro

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech crown fell to a near 11-month low against the euro on Tuesday, succumbing to selling pressure in emerging markets less than a week after a central bank interest rate hike.

Czech Crown coins and notes are seen in this picture illustration taken April 1, 2017. REUTERS/David W Cerny/Illustration

The crown dropped to as low as 26.183 against the euro and traded down 0.3 percent at 26.155 at 0820 GMT. One dealer said the move down may have been exaggerated by stop losses amid thin trading before a long Czech holiday weekend starting Thursday.