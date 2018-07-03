FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Foreign Exchange Analysis
July 3, 2018 / 8:49 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Czech crown falls to near 11-month low against euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE (Reuters) - The Czech crown fell to a near 11-month low against the euro on Tuesday, succumbing to selling pressure in emerging markets less than a week after a central bank interest rate hike.

Czech Crown coins and notes are seen in this picture illustration taken April 1, 2017. REUTERS/David W Cerny/Illustration

The crown dropped to as low as 26.183 against the euro and traded down 0.3 percent at 26.155 at 0820 GMT. One dealer said the move down may have been exaggerated by stop losses amid thin trading before a long Czech holiday weekend starting Thursday.

Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.