BoE's Carney declines to say if he'd extend term if Brexit delayed

LONDON (Reuters) - Bank of England Governor Mark Carney declined to comment on Thursday on whether he would extend his term if the process of Brexit is delayed.

“I’m prepared to stay around for another 5 minutes and 8 seconds, which is what the clock says,” Carney joked, referring to the time remaining at a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Carney is due to step down as governor at the end of January 2020, while Britain is set to leave the European Union on March 29 2019.