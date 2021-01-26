Saudi Arabia in talks with vaccine companies to provide vaccines to Yemen, Africa - finance minister

Saudi Minister of Finance Mohammed al-Jadaan gestures as he speaks during a news conference to announce the country's 2021 budget, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia December 15, 2020. REUTERS/Ahmed Yosri

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia’s finance minister said on Tuesday his country is talking to vaccine producers to provide vaccines to low-income countries such as Yemen and countries in Africa.

“We are negotiating with a lot of the vaccination companies to provide more vaccination particularly to low income countries,” he said during a virtual World Economic Forum in Davos.

He said Yemen for example and some of the African nations would not be able to get enough vaccines through the COVAX facility - the global pooled procurement mechanism for COVID-19 vaccines.