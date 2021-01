FILE PHOTO: Britain's International Trade Secretary Liz Truss is seen outside Downing Street in London, Britain November 5, 2019. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

LONDON (Reuters) - British trade minister Liz Truss on Friday said some of China’s behaviour had damaged trust in the global trade system.

“Some of the behaviour by China on areas like forced technology transfer, subsidies by state owned enterprises, and also IP (Intellectual Property) violations have led to some of the mistrust in the global trading system,” trade minister Liz Truss said.