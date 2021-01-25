All Debenhams UK stores to shut after sale of brand to Boohoo

FILE PHOTO: Shoppers walk out of a Debenhams store, Browns of Chester, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Chester, Britain, December 7, 2020. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON (Reuters) - All Debenhams stores in Britain will close permanently as part of the sale of its brand and website to online retailer Boohoo, its administrators said on Monday.

“I expect that the agreement with Boohoo may provide some job opportunities but we regret that this outcome does not safeguard the jobs of Debenhams’ employees beyond the winding down period,” said Geoff Rowley, Joint Administrator and Partner of FRP Advisory.