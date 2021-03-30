Turkish assets hit by up to $1.75 billion in foreign outflows last week - Deutsche Bank

LONDON (Reuters) - Foreign outflows from Turkish equities last week were likely around $750 million to $1 billion, with about $500 to 750 million exiting the country’s local bonds, according to Deutsche Bank estimates.

Turkish markets were spooked last week after President Tayyip Erdogan’s shock decision to replace central bank governor Naci Agbal with Sahap Kavcioglu, a former banker and ruling party lawmaker.