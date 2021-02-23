S.African insurer Discovery warns of up to 15% fall in half-year profit

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African insurer Discovery said on Tuesday its profit for the six months to Dec. 31 were likely to fall by between 5% and 15%, mainly due to a negative impact from interest rate changes and foreign currency losses.
The insurer said its headline earnings per share - the main profit measure in South Africa - would be between 296.1 cents($0.2022) and 264.9 cents, compared to 311.7 cents reported a year earlier.
($1 = 14.6443 rand)
Reporting by Emma Rumney, editing by Louise Heavens
