The logo of South Africa's Discovery group in seen on its headquarters in Sandton, Johannesburg, South Africa, February 20, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s Discovery said on Thursday its half-year profits fell by 10%, in the middle of its forecast range.

The insurer said its headline earnings per share - the main profit measure in South Africa - stood at 280.3 cents ($0.1936) in the six months to Dec. 31, compared to 311.7 cents a year earlier.

($1 = 14.4790 rand)