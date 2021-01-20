Dixons Carphone has had "teething problems" supplying Ireland after Brexit deal

FILE PHOTO: A sign displays the logo of Dixons Carphone at the company headquarters in London, Britain August 1, 2017. REUTERS/Neil Hall

LONDON (Reuters) - British electricals retailer Dixons Carphone has experienced some “teething” issues supplying Ireland in the wake of the post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union which kicked-in on Jan. 1, its boss said on Wednesday.

“There have been some teething troubles when it comes to the Republic of Ireland business but in short we’re confident we can get over the disruption there,” CEO Alex Baldock told reporters after the group updated on Christmas trading.

“One of the areas that we benefit from being number one at what we do - we’re first in the queue for scarce stock with our suppliers and we’ve been able to manage the situation to keep some disruption to customers to a minimum,” he said.

He said it would take “days and weeks” to resolve rather than months.