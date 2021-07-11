Rothermere family weighs offer to take owner of Daily Mail private - Sky News

FILE PHOTO: A clock face is seen outside of the London offices of the Daily Mail newspaper in London, Britain, April 28, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville/File Photo

(Reuters) - The Rothermere family is weighing an offer to take Daily Mail and General Trust Plc (DMGT), the owner of the Daily Mail and MailOnline, private, Sky News reported late on Sunday.

The step follows a takeover approach for one of the company’s business-to-business divisions, Sky News editor Mark Kleinman said on Twitter.

“A formal bid to take full control of DMGT by making an offer to holders of its Class A shares is contingent upon the sale of its insurance risk arm taking place,” Kleinman tweeted, adding that a statement confirming the potential capital restructuring of the company may come on Monday.