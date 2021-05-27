UK's Daily Mail publisher reports 20% drop in first-half profit

FILE PHOTO: A clock face is seen outside of the London offices of the Daily Mail newspaper in London, Britain, April 28, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - The publisher of the Daily Mail reported a 20% drop in pretax profit in its first half as growth in its business-to-business information service was offset by declines in its events and exhibitions and consumer media businesses.

Daily Mail and General Trust on Thursday reported pretax profit of 47 million pounds ($66.35 million) on revenue down 12% on an underlying basis to 580 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7084 pounds)