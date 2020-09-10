Euro jumps to one-week high as ECB repeats has no FX target

FILE PHOTO: Euro currency bills are pictured at the Croatian National Bank in Zagreb, Croatia, May 21, 2019. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

LONDON (Reuters) - The euro jumped to its highest level in a week on Thursday after the President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde repeated there were no foreign exchange targets for the common currency despite its recent gains against the dollar.

“We do not target the exchange rate,” Lagarde said during a news conference, adding that the central bank was however monitoring the situation.

“Our mandate is price stability, and clearly to the extent that appreciation of the euro exercises negative pressure on prices, we have to monitor carefully such a matter,” she explained.

The euro briefly jumped about 0.8% to $1.1907, a level not seen since September 2.

Investors earlier speculated that Lagarde might seek to ‘talk the euro down’ after the common currency surged about 10% since the end of May to highs unseen since 2018.