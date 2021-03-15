Egypt central bank forecast to leave interest rates unchanged

Central Bank of Egypt's headquarters is seen amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in downtown Cairo, Egypt February 25, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s central bank is likely to leave its overnight interest rates on hold on Thursday, a Reuters poll showed, as inflation remained below target and growth appeared to be picking up.

Of 16 analysts polled, 15 believed the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) would leave rates unchanged at its regular monetary policy committee meeting. One predicted a cut of 50 basis points (bps).

The central bank slashed its benchmark rate by 300 bps last March and another 50 bps each in September and November. The overnight lending rate is now 9.25% and the overnight deposit rate 8.25%, their lowest since July 2014.

“February’s low inflation outturn supports a rate cut, but recent global market jitters between rising commodity prices and higher global interest rates are likely to push the CBE to maintain rates on hold,” said Mohamed Abu Basha of EFG Hermes.

Urban consumer price inflation accelerated to 4.5% in February from 4.3% in January, still below the 5% to 9% target range set by the central bank in December.

“Despite inflation remaining weak at the start of the year, we expect the headline inflation rate to increase in the coming months,” said James Swanston of Capital Economics.

The economy grew by an annualised 1.35% in the last half of 2020 and by 2% in the final quarter, Planning Minister Hala al-Saeed said on Wednesday. She expected it to grow by 2.8% in the first quarter of 2021 and 5.3% in the second quarter.