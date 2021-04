Central Bank of Egypt's headquarters is seen amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic in downtown Cairo, Egypt February 25, 2021. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s central bank kept its key interest rates on hold on Wednesday, the bank said in a statement.

The bank’s monetary policy committee held the overnight lending rate at 9.25% and the overnight deposit rate at 8.25% for a fourth consecutive time, after cutting rates in September and November.