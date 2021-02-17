Egypt says deadline for latest mining bid round extended to May 15

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt has extended the deadline for participation in its latest bid round for mineral exploration to May 15, from March 15, the mineral resources authority said in a statement on Wednesday.

The extension was due to the effects of the coronavirus pandemic and to give investors more time to come forward, the statement said.

Egypt in January signed five gold exploration contracts with companies that had been awarded blocks in an international bid round in November.

The country, which has only one commercial gold mine, is targeting $1 billion in investment in the mining sector.