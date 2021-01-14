Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Middle East & Africa

Egypt signs MOU with Siemens for $23 billion high-speed train line -cabinet

By Reuters Staff

A logo of Siemens is pictured on a building in Mexico City, Mexico, May 16, 2017. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt signed a memorandum of understanding with Germany’s Siemens on Thursday for construction of a $23 billion high-speed train line linking Egypt’s eastern and northern coasts, the cabinet said in a statement.

The electric rail line would run from Ain Sokhna on the Red Sea to New Alamein on the Mediterranean coast, passing through a new capital under construction in the desert east of Cairo.

Reporting by Moamen Saeed Atallah; Writing by Aidan Lewis; Editing by David Goodman

