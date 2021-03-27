Syria says rationing fuel as shipments delayed by Suez canal blockage

Ever Given container ship is pictured in Suez Canal in this Maxar Technologies satellite image taken on March 26, 2021. Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syria’s oil ministry said on Saturday its fuel shipments would face delays due to a giant container ship that has been grounded, impeding traffic, in the Suez Canal since Tuesday.

The 400-metre (430-yard) long Ever Given became wedged diagonally across a southern section of the canal amid high winds early on Tuesday, disrupting global shipping by blocking one of the world’s busiest waterways.

“As we wait for the normal movement of ships across the Suez Canal, which could be an unknown period of time, and to assure basic services continue for Syrians... the ministry is currently rationing some oil products,” an oil ministry statement said.