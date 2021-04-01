Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Egypt received 500,000 tourists in January-March 2021 -official

Tourists walk at the beach during a low tide in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt February 14, 2021. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt received 500,000 tourists in the first three months of 2021 and earned tourism revenues of between $600 million and $800 million, deputy tourism minister Ghada Shalabi told Sky News Arabia on Thursday.

Tourism revenues plunged 70% in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, with numbers of visitors sinking to 3.5 million from 13.1 million in 2019.

