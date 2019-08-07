Elbit Systems wins $80 million Southeast Asian military contract

Logo of Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems is seen at their offices in Haifa, Israel February 26, 2017. Picture taken February 26, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel’s Elbit Systems (ESLT.TA) said on Wednesday it won an $80 million contract to upgrade tanks and supply radio systems to an unnamed Southeast Asian army.

The contract will be performed over 32 months.

Elbit (ESLT.O) said it will supply fire control systems and electric gun and turret drive systems for tanks and advanced radio systems from the E-LynX family in several configurations, including hand-held and man-packed radios for infantry soldiers and vehicular radios for armoured fighting vehicles.