Israeli defence firm Elbit Q1 profit, revenue rise

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems is seen at their offices in Haifa, Israel February 26, 2017. Picture taken February 26, 2017. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems reported higher quarterly profit, boosted by a 4% gain in revenue.

The maker of drones, pilot helmet displays and cyber security systems said on Tuesday it earned $1.72 per diluted share in the first quarter, up from $1.63 a year earlier. Revenue rose to $1.12 billion from $1.07 billion.

Its backlog of orders rose to $11.8 billion at the end of the quarter from $10.8 billion a year earlier.

Elbit declared a dividend of 44 cents per share for the first quarter, the same as the fourth quarter.