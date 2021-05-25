Israeli defence firm Elbit Q1 profit, revenue rise

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli defence electronics firm Elbit Systems reported higher quarterly profit, boosted by a 4% gain in revenue.
The maker of drones, pilot helmet displays and cyber security systems said on Tuesday it earned $1.72 per diluted share in the first quarter, up from $1.63 a year earlier. Revenue rose to $1.12 billion from $1.07 billion.
Its backlog of orders rose to $11.8 billion at the end of the quarter from $10.8 billion a year earlier.
Elbit declared a dividend of 44 cents per share for the first quarter, the same as the fourth quarter.
Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Ari Rabinovitch
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.