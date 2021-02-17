UK does not shirk responsibilities in cases like Dubai's Sheikha Latifa - Raab

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab speaks during an interview with Reuters in Seoul, South Korea, September 29, 2020. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said it does not shirk its responsibilities in sensitive cases such as the fate of Sheikha Latifa, one of the ruler of Dubai’s daughters, who said in a video that she was being held hostage in a villa.

“It’s not as simple as saying well we could apply sanctions. There is a very strict legal threshold,” Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told BBC radio on Wednesday.

“When there’s a human rights issue or a very sensitive case we do not shirk our responsibilities.”