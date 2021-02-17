Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
UK

Britain says: UAE should show the world Dubai's Sheikha Latifa is alive

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Foreign Affairs Secretary Dominic Raab walks outside Downing Street in London, Britain, February 3, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Wednesday that it would like to see proof that Sheikha Latifa, one of the ruler of Dubai’s daughters, is still alive after the BBC published a video saying she was being held against her will in a barricaded villa.

Asked if he would support seeing some kind of proof from the United Arab Emirates that Sheikha Latifa is alive, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab told Sky:

“Given what we’ve just seen, I think people would just at a human level want to see that she’s alive and well, of course, I think that’s a natural instinct and we would certainly welcome that.”

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed al-Maktoum drew international attention in 2018 when a human rights group released a video made by her in which she described an attempt to escape Dubai.

Reporting by Sarah Young and Paul Sandle; editing by Guy Faulconbridge

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up