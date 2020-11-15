Abu Dhabi introduces 'freelancer' licenses for 48 business activities - WAM

FILE PHOTO: People walk outside The Dubai Mall in Dubai, United Arab Emirates March 12, 2020. Picture taken March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Satish Kumar

DUBAI (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi has introduced new “freelancer” licences to allow foreign nationals to conduct 48 types of business activities in the emirate, the state news agency reported on Sunday.

The move is an attempt to create more flexibility in the jobs market and boost private businesses in the services sector, it reported. To date most foreign nationals have had to be employed by a company to win the right to work in Abu Dhabi.

The freelancer licence covers sectors such as consultancy in computer hardware and software, real estate, legal consultancy, public relations, fine art and tourism.

The Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development said the licence will enable non-citizens to conduct their business activities from their residences or any other authorised location, WAM news agency reported.

Dubai, the country’s commercial hub, last month announced a new programme that enables overseas remote-working professionals and their families to live in the city while continuing to serve their employers abroad.

UAE has also taken steps to adopt a more flexible visa policy, offering longer residencies for certain types of investors, students and professionals.