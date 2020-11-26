UAE's Al Dahra, Israel's Watergen sign strategic partnership on water security - WAM

DUBAI (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi-headquartered Al Dahra Agricultural Company and Israel’s Watergen have signed a strategic partnership in the field of water security, UAE news agency WAM said on Thursday.

Since the United Arab Emirates and Israel agreed to establish formal ties in August, several agreements have been signed between companies in the two countries, particularly in the fields of technology and agriculture.

Al Dahra and Watergen agreed to establish a permanent centre in Abu Dhabi to produce and distribute machinery for producing water for drinking and irrigation in the region.

“The agreement aims to build a strategic partnership between the two sides to provide water from the air and add a renewable source of clean water suitable for human and agricultural consumption,” WAM said.