Emirates NBD hires banks for AT1 dollar bonds - document

FILE PHOTO: Emirates NBD bank is seen in Mall of Emirates in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, December 30, 2018. REUTERS/ Hamad I Mohammed

DUBAI (Reuters) - Dubai’s biggest lender Emirates NBD has hired banks to arrange the sale of U.S. dollar-denominated Additional Tier 1 bonds that will be non-callable for six years, a document showed on Tuesday.

Emirates NBD Capital, First Abu Dhabi Bank, JPMorgan, HSBC, NCB Capital and Standard Chartered will arrange fixed-income investor calls starting on Tuesday, the document from one of the banks showed. A benchmark unrated issuance will follow, subject to market conditions.

