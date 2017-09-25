UAE's oil supply cut compliance is 100 percent: energy minister

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates energy minister said the country’s compliance with a pact on global oil supply cuts stood at 100 percent.

UAE Energy Minister Suhail bin Mohammed al-Mazroui talks to reporters during the 15th International Energy Forum Ministerial (IEF15) in Algiers, Algeria September 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ramzi Boudina

“UAE compliance is 100 percent and we announce cuts every month,” Suhail al-Mazroui told reporters on the sidelines of an event in the the capital Abu Dhabi on Monday.

“In the last two months we cut 10 percent of our exports,” he said.

Al-Mazroui has said that the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) had cut crude allocations by 10 percent in September and October.