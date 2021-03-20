Dubai awards $147 million rail contract to Franco-Japanese group

DUBAI (Reuters) - Dubai’s Road and Transport authority said on Saturday it had awarded a $147 million (AED542 million) contract for the operation and maintenance of its rail services to a French-Japanese consortium.

The contract for the operation and maintenance of Dubai’s metro and tram systems runs for 15 years, with nine initially and a 6 year extension, from September 2021.

The consortium includes Keolis, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Engineering and Mitsubishi Corporation. The award of the contract follows a public tender released by the RTA, the Dubai authority said in a statement.

($1 = 3.6728 UAE dirham)