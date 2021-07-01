Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
UK urges end to violence in Tigray

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A woman carries an infant as she queues in line for food, at the Tsehaye primary school, which was turned into a temporary shelter for people displaced by conflict, in the town of Shire, Tigray region, Ethiopia, March 15, 2021. REUTERS/Baz Ratner/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain urged all parties to pull back from the violence in Tigray and allow humanitarian workers access to the area on Thursday, after the Ethiopian government declared a unilateral ceasefire earlier this week.

“We welcome the Government of Ethiopia’s announcement of a humanitarian ceasefire in Tigray and urge all other parties to the conflict to make similar announcements,” a spokesperson for the Foreign Office said.

“The violence must now stop and unfettered humanitarian access granted. Eritrean forces should also leave Tigray.”

Reporting by Kate Holton; editing by William James

