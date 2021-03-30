Egypt's Sisi says response will be felt if water supply affected by dam

CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said on Tuesday that there would be severe regional consequences if Egypt’s water supply was impacted by a giant hydropower dam being built by Ethiopia.
“I’m not threatening anyone here, our dialogue is always reasonable and rational,” Sisi said in a response to a question about any risk to Egypt.
“I say once again no one can take a drop from Egypt’s water and if it happens there will be inconceivable instability in the region.”
Reporting by Nadine Awadalla and Mahmoud Mourad; Editing by Aidan Lewis and Alison Williams
