FILE PHOTO: Frans Timmermans, the newly elected Party of European Socialists President, speaks during the Party of European Socialists annual meeting in Lisbon, Portugal, December 8, 2018. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes/File Photo

KRAKOW, Poland (Reuters) - The EU cannot renegotiate the backstop agreement in the Brexit deal with the U.K. government, Commission First Vice President Frans Timmermans said at an event in Krakow, Poland.

“We will support Ireland...the backstop is a red line we cannot negotiate with the British government,” Timmermans said.