Germany wants to avoid no-deal Brexit - Maas

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Tuesday that Berlin wants to avoid a disorderly Brexit, meaning the risk of Britain crashing out of the European Union without a deal, but he added that officials were also preparing for such an outcome.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas arrives for the weekly cabinet meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, August 22, 2018. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

“Of course, we are examining the threat of a disorderly Brexit,” Maas said during a news conference with his Irish counterpart Simon Coveney, adding he was still hopeful that an agreement between Britain and the EU can be reached.

Coveney said nobody could have an interest in an disorderly Brexit and that both sides should try to stick to the agreed timetable for negotiations.