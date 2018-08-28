Irish foreign minister urges UK to clarify its Brexit stance

BERLIN (Reuters) - Ireland’s Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said on Tuesday that more clarity was needed about Britain’s stance regarding its planned departure from the European Union.

Ireland's Foreign Minister Simon Coveney speaks during a news conference in Dublin, Ireland, April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

“I hope that Britain will further develop its positions regarding Brexit,” Coveney told an economic conference organised by the German foreign ministry in Berlin.

With little more than seven months to go until it leaves the EU on March 29, Britain has yet to reach an agreement with the bloc on the terms of its departure. Prime Minister Theresa May’s plan for a “business-friendly” deal has failed to impress negotiators in Brussels and has been criticised at home.