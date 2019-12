French President Emmanuel Macron holds a news conference at the end of the European Union leaders summit in Brussels, Belgium December 13, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday he wanted a “very special relationship” with Britain after it leaves the European Union, saying Brexit doesn’t mean Britain is leaving Europe altogether.

“I want to tell our British friends and allies… you are not leaving Europe,” Macron told a news conference in Brussels, adding that he wanted a close relationship to be built with Britain, especially in defense and security.

