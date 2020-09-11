EU lawmakers to block EU-U.K. trade deal if Brexit divorce treaty not fully implemented - official

FILE PHOTO: Puzzle with printed EU and UK flags is seen in this illustration taken November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Parliament will not grant its necessary approval to any new EU-UK trade deal unless Britain fully implements its earlier divorce deal with the bloc, an official familiar with a looming statement by European lawmakers told Reuters.

The chamber must approve any new EU trade deal with Britain for it to be enacted.

The official said the statement would be published later on Friday in the name of the parliament’s Brexit group and the heads of the parliamentary political factions.

The lawmakers drafted their statement after Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government refused to revoke a plan to break the divorce treaty with the bloc, sending the troubled Brexit process into a new crisis.