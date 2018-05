AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A proposal to increase the multi-year European Union budget after Britain leaves the bloc is unacceptable for the Netherlands, Dutch Foreign Minister Stef Blok said on Wednesday.

FILE PHOTO: The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Stef Blok arrives for talks with Prime Minister Mark Rutte in The Hague, the Netherlands March 5, 2018 REUTERS/Michael Kooren

“The current proposal is unacceptable for the Dutch government,” he told journalists. “The EU income is declining due to departure of the United Kingdom. If income falls, we will need to spend less.”