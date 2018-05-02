Poland says can't accept members' differentiation in new EU budget

WARSAW (Reuters) - Warsaw will oppose any European Union budget plan that doesn’t balance the needs of its various member states, Poland’s deputy foreign minister said on Wednesday.
The European Commission proposed its new multi-year financial plan earlier on Wednesday, including provisions that could result in cash being withheld from Poland over its treatment of the judiciary.
“The way to the full compromise over the EU budget is still very long,” Konrad Szymanski told reporters in Warsaw.
