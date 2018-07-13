German government has 'very high' confidence in EU's Juncker: spokesman

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government has a “very high level of confidence” in European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Friday.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker arrives for the second day of a NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium, July 12, 2018. Tatyana Zenkovich/Pool via REUTERS

Seibert was responding to a question about media reports about Juncker’s health. Juncker was seen stumbling after a photo call during the NATO summit in Brussels in what the Commission said was an episode of acute leg pain caused by sciatica.