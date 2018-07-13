FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
July 13, 2018 / 10:25 AM / in 2 hours

German government has 'very high' confidence in EU's Juncker: spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government has a “very high level of confidence” in European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, government spokesman Steffen Seibert said on Friday.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker arrives for the second day of a NATO summit in Brussels, Belgium, July 12, 2018. Tatyana Zenkovich/Pool via REUTERS

Seibert was responding to a question about media reports about Juncker’s health. Juncker was seen stumbling after a photo call during the NATO summit in Brussels in what the Commission said was an episode of acute leg pain caused by sciatica.

Reporting by Thomas Escritt, Riham Alkousaa in Berlin and Robert-Jan Bartunek in Brussels; Editing by Kevin Liffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.