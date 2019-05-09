Macron says EU faces choice between building future or nationalism

French President Emmanuel Macron arrives for the informal meeting of European Union leaders in Sibiu, Romania, May 9, 2019. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

SIBIU, Romania (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that the European Union faced a choice between projects to construct a future for the bloc or a descent into nationalism.

“In 15 days slightly more than 400 million European citizens will choose... either projects designed to construct Europe, differently to reflect diverse sensibilities... or projects to destroy, deconstruct Europe and return to nationalism. This choice exists in all the European countries,” he told reporters before a meeting of EU leaders in the Romanian town of Sibiu.

Macron said the bloc needed in the future to focus on measures to limit climate change, on protection of its borders and boosting its economy.