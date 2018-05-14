FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 14, 2018 / 12:04 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

German spy chief says regulation may be needed for social platforms

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s domestic intelligence agency on Monday suggested that regulations may be needed if the European Union cannot increase the accountability of social media platforms such as Facebook (FB.O) regarding illegal or dangerous content.

Hans-Georg Maassen, President of the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution, attends a Reuters interview in Berlin, Germany January 30, 2018. Picture taken January 30, 2018. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Hans-Georg Maassen told reporters that the European Union was working hard to increase transparency on social media platforms and to raise consciousness among those companies.

“The Commission is in negotiations, but if this consciousness doesn’t help, then we may have to adopt regulations,” Maassen said.

    Andrew Parker, head of Britain’s MI5 spy agency, said there had already been a shift among the companies that operate such platforms, but more work was needed.

    “We do not accept that the internet is some sort of ‘Wild West’ where no moral values can apply,” he told reporters.

    On the internet, as in the real world, he said, people were entitled to protection from “the worst and darkest forms of human behaviour at the edges of human society. Those companies know that and want to do something about it”.

    Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Douglas Busvine

