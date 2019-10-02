Europe third-quarter earnings outlook deteriorates as trade war, Brexit bite

File photo of the skyline of the banking district in Frankfurt, September 18, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach /Files

LONDON (Reuters) - European companies are heading for their worst quarterly earnings in three years as revenue drops for the first time since early 2018, according to the latest Refinitiv data, underscoring concerns about Europe Inc’s deteriorating health.

(Graphic: European vs US earnings tmsnrt.rs/2nwHxBa)

Companies listed on the STOXX 600 regional index are expected to report a 2.2% drop in third-quarter EPS, worse than the 1.9% drop expected a week ago and the biggest quarterly fall since Q3 2016, according to I/B/E/S Refinitiv.

Consensus now calls for a drop in revenue of 0.3% in the quarter, which would be the first since Q1 2018, but slightly better than the 0.4% fall expected last week.

Companies are already suffering a corporate recession after earnings declined in the previous two quarters as the U.S.-China trade war and uncertainty over Brexit crimp demand and Germany, the region’s largest economy, at risk of falling into recession.