Germany to raise 7.5 billion euros via first syndicated bond since 2015: lead manager

LONDON (Reuters) - Germany is set to raise 7.5 billion euros ($8.10 billion) from the sale of a 15-year bond on Wednesday according to a lead manager update seen by Reuters, in its first sale via a syndicate of banks since 2015.

The bond has received final demand of over 35.5 billion euros, including 3.15 billion from the lead managers, the update said.

It is due to price later on Wednesday at 22 basis points over Germany’s existing Feb 2030 bonds, as announced earlier.

BNP Paribas, BofA, Credit Agricole, Commerzbank and HSBC are managing the sale.

($1 = 0.9259 euros)