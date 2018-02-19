Euro zone adjusted current account surplus narrows in December

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The euro zone’s adjusted current account surplus narrowed slightly in December, moving broadly in line with its recent trend, European Central Bank data showed on Monday.

The currency bloc recorded an adjusted surplus of 29.9 billion euros (26.41 billion pounds) in December, compared with 35.0 billion euros a month earlier, the data showed.

Over the past 12 months, the bloc’s surplus was 3.5 percent of GDP, up from 3.4 percent a year earlier, with the figure hovering around this level for most of the past two years.

The unadjusted surplus increased to 45.8 billion euros from 40.1 billion euros in November, the ECB said in a monthly release.

To read more about the euro zone’s current account:

here