FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 months ago
Euro zone inflation eases less than expected, core measure up
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Politics
Apple's Cook says he disagrees with Trump on Charlottesville
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
Technology
Hyundai plans long-range premium electric car
What will Kim do next?
North Korea
What will Kim do next?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 30, 2017 / 9:06 AM / 2 months ago

Euro zone inflation eases less than expected, core measure up

2 Min Read

FILE PHOTO:A woman wears a home-made dress featuring imitation 100 and 500 euro notes as she walks in Bordeaux, southwestern France, November 7, 2014.Regis Duvignau/File Photo

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Euro zone inflation eased in June because of more moderate energy price rises, but the slowdown was less than expected by markets and the core measure of price growth the ECB keenly watches increased by more than anticipated.

The European Union's statistics office Eurostat estimated that consumer prices in the 19 countries sharing the euro rose 1.3 percent year-on-year in June, decelerating form 1.4 percent in May and 1.9 percent in April.

But economists polled by Reuters had expected a steeper deceleration to 1.2 percent. They also expected inflation excluding unprocessed food and energy -- the two most volatile components -- at 1.0 percent, the same as in May.

But in fact core inflation accelerated to 1.2 percent in June, Eurostat data showed.

The European Central Bank wants to keep headline inflation below, but close to 2 percent over the medium term and has been buying billions of euros worth of government bonds on the secondary market to inject cash into the economy and spur faster rice growth.

Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.