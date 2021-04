Mxolisi Mgojo, CEO of Exxaro speaks during a media briefing at the 2020 Investing in African Mining Indaba conference in Cape Town, South Africa, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham/File Photo

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s Exxaro Resources Ltd’s said on Friday it would sell its Exxaro Coal Central (ECC) operations to Overlooked Colliery for an undisclosed amount.

The transaction, which is subject to approval by the mines ministry, is part of the coal miners internal review of its assets.