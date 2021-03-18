South Africa's Exxaro CEO to retire in 2023

Mxolisi Mgojo, CEO of Exxaro speaks during a media briefing at the 2020 Investing in African Mining Indaba conference in Cape Town, South Africa, February 4, 2020. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South African coal company Exxaro Resources Ltd on Thursday said Chief Executive Officer Mxolisi Mgojo would retire in May 2023.

The company said Nombasa Tsengwa, currently Exxaro’s managing director of minerals, has been appointed as CEO-designate and will take the helm once Mgojo reaches the retirement age of 63.

The miner, which was reporting annual results for the year ended December, also declared a final dividend of 12.43 rand ($0.85) per share - up 6.77 rand compared with the previous year - and a special dividend of 5.43 rand per share.

($1 = 14.6709 rand)