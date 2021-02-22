Fact check: 2019 Mars panorama shared as if from Perseverance

Over 20,000 social media users have shared a video which they claim is new, in-color footage of Mars with sound. The claim comes as NASA’s Perseverance rover, equipped to capture the first ever video of Mars and the first sound from its surface, starts exploring the planet. The claim is party false: the posts do show Mars, but the video is a film version of a panorama photo taken in 2019 by another rover called Curiosity which was not equipped with microphones, meaning the sound was edited onto the image.

A "self-portrait" of NASA's Curiosity Mars rover shows the vehicle on Vera Rubin Ridge on the planet Mars, which the rover has been investigating for the past several months, according to NASA, in this handout photo mosaic assembled from dozens of images taken January 23, 2018 and released January 31, 2018. NASA/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY

The video in the posts (here , here , here) pans to show a machine in a rocky, brown landscape. Captions include: “Amazing Mars (Sound on)”; “Amazing view of Mars with sound!”; “The first images sent to Earth by a rover.. Turn up the volume and listen to the sound of Mars”; and “26 seconds of incredible color video with sound from the surface of another planet 128 million miles away.”

At least one post (here) was shared before Perseverance even landed on Mars on Feb. 18 (here , mars.nasa.gov/mars2020/).

In the last two seconds of the video the word “Curiosity” is visible in the bottom left-hand corner. The machine and the landscape in this footage are in fact a panorama photo taken by Curiosity, a rover which landed on Mars on Aug. 6, 2012 (here). The 1.8 billion pixel panorama of the surface of Mars was taken between Nov. 24 and Dec. 1, 2019 and matches the scene shared in the social media posts and can be seen here and here .

The sound edited onto the video cannot be genuine because the NASA website explains that the two microphones carried onboard Perseverance will be the first microphones to ever operate on the surface of Mars (here , here). Before Perseverance, the only sounds captured from Mars have been seismic vibrations in the audible range of human hearing, for example here and here . Reuters was not able to ascertain the source of the sound edited on to the panorama.

The social media posts appeared before NASA had released any video footage from Perseverance. It had only released still images, published by Reuters here and explained on NASA’s website here . The first video of Perseverance will likely be shared at 2 p.m. ET on Feb. 22 (here , here).

Andrew Good, part of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory Media Relations team, told Reuters via email that the video in the posts was “definitely a fake” and NASA couldn’t confirm where the superimposed audio was from. Good confirmed the audio in the video didn’t match the sound files of vibrations recorded by Curiosity.

The video from Curiosity’s descent can be seen here .

VERDICT

Partly false. The surface of Mars can be seen in this video but the posts do not show video footage with sound captured by the newly landed Perseverance rover in February 2021. Instead, they show a panorama photo taken by the Curiosity rover with sound edited on.

