Fact check: Over 300,000 Americans died of COVID-19

With the number of coronavirus deaths in the United States surpassing 300,000, social media posts claim, “A virus DID NOT kill 300,000 Americans. Old age did. Pharmaceuticals did. Processed foods did. Pesticides did. Hospitals & Ventilators did. Lack of proper nutrition, sunlight & exercise did.” Some of these things can contribute to pre-existing conditions that make serious illness from COVID-19 more likely. These deaths, however, were triggered by the novel coronavirus.

As stated here on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) “Provisional Death Counts for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19)” page, COVID-19 was the only cause mentioned for 6% of recorded U.S. coronavirus deaths. In other words, more than 16,500 of the more than 276,061 processed death certificates included in the CDC’s provisional death count had only COVID-19 listed as the cause of death (here - Comorbidities).

In late August, social media users began falsely claiming that the CDC had “quietly updated” its COVID-19 data “to admit that only 6% of… (U.S.) deaths recorded actually died from (COVID-19).” The Reuters Fact Check team debunked that claim, here .

These claims, like the posts tackled in this article, fail to address the nuance of comorbidities (the existence of two or more conditions or illnesses in a patient). This does not exclude COVID-19, but combines it with other conditions, including those brought on by the new coronavirus itself.

LACK OF PROPER NUTRITION/EXERCISE

The left-most column in the CDC comorbidities dataset (here - Comorbidities) includes pre-existing conditions that increase the risk of severe illness from COVID-19, such as obesity, cardiovascular disease and diabetes (here).

For example, 21% of the COVID-19 deaths recorded in the CDC’s provisional count as of Dec. 12 had hypertensive diseases (high blood pressure) listed on their death certificates (see Table 3 here). WebMD says here that chronic health conditions, such as hypertension, weaken the immune system, making it less effective at fighting SARS-CoV-2. The use of ACE inhibitors and angiotensin receptor blockers (ARBs) – drugs used to treat high blood pressure – may also put this population at higher risk.

Meanwhile, 16% of COVID-19 deaths recorded in the CDC’s provisional count had diabetes listed as on their death certificates (see Table 3 here). A CDC analysis of more than 10,000 COVID-19 deaths in 15 states and New York City from February to May showed that that nearly 40% of people who had died with COVID-19 had diabetes (here, here).

A lack of proper nutrition and exercise, as well as the consumption of processed foods, contribute to many of the health-related comorbidities that put someone at higher risk of serious complications from COVID-19.

To better understand the relationship between underlying factors and COVID-19 comorbidity, Reuters spoke to Dr. Marc Larsen, an emergency medicine physician at St. Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City, Kansas (here), in September. He said that when filling out death certificates, physicians typically use a standard format and list the primary cause of death as well as other contributing factors (here).

He made a comparison with someone dying of a gunshot wound whose death certificate might list gunshot wound, along with hemorrhagic shock and liver laceration, as causes of death, with homelessness (associated with greater exposure to potential violence, here ), as a contributing factor. For someone who died of COVID-19, the death certificate might read COVID-19, as well as pneumonia and Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) as causes of death, with diabetes and hypertension as contributing factors.

Larsen said that in both cases, “without those two triggers,” a gunshot wound and COVID-19, “the death would not have occurred. Nothing that appears after those primary diagnoses would have transpired had it not been for the primary event. In these examples, the patients did not die directly from being homeless or being diabetic with hypertension, however, they were contributing factors.”

OLD AGE

The posts claim that “old age,” rather than the novel coronavirus, is what killed elderly Americans who had died with COVID-19. As seen in Table 1 (here), 80% of COVID-19 deaths recorded by the CDC between the week ending Feb. 1 and the week ending Dec. 12 were of those over 65 years old.

Older people are at much higher risk of hospitalization and of dying from COVID-19 than younger people (here , here). As explained here by Scientific American, age makes human bodies less apt at fighting infection.

Though old age increases the risk of developing severe illness from COVID-19 – meaning hospitalization, intensive care, the use of a ventilator, or even death – it is still the novel coronavirus that causes these complications.

HOSPITALS AND VENTILATORS

The social media posts cite hospitals and ventilators as causes of death for COVID-19 patients.

Since the early days of the pandemic, doctors have reassessed the use of mechanical ventilators in treating those with severe symptoms.

On April 23, Reuters reported (here) on the ongoing shift away from ventilator use, as doctors, after the initial wave of COVID-19 cases, had time to examine other ways of managing the disease.

Some doctors said the impression that the rush to ventilate is harmful may be partly due to the sheer numbers of patients in today’s pandemic. People working in intensive care units know that the mortality rate of patients who are intubated is around 40%. That is high, but may seem standard in normal times, when there are three or four patients in a unit and one of them does not survive.

Dr. Thomas Nash, an internist, pulmonologist, and infectious disease specialist at New York Presbyterian Hospital in New York City (here), told Reuters via phone that while there is no question ventilators save lives, not all respiratory problems requiring ventilation are the same, and should not be treated as such.

By May, frontline workers in COVID-19 epicenters such as New York had learned to operate ventilators optimally for sufferers of the novel coronavirus.

LACK OF SUNLIGHT

The social media posts claim that a lack of sunlight, rather than the novel coronavirus, is a cause of death for COVID-19 patients. This claim may refer to a possible link between Vitamin D deficiency and COVID-19 mortality.

As reported here in a Dec. 16 fact check by USA Today, a study from the University of Heidelberg, Germany, found an association between vitamin D deficiency and increased COVID-19 mortality. But USA Today concluded that the observational study “proves association but not causation.”

As noted here in a 2012 study published in the National Institutes of Health (NIH)’s National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), “deficiency in vitamin D is associated with increased autoimmunity as well as an increased susceptibility to infection.”

As is the case with pre-existing conditions, such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease and obesity, vitamin D deficiency would be a potential contributing factor rather than the direct cause of death for someone who died with COVID-19.

VERDICT

False. SARS-CoV-2 infection is the primary cause of death for the more than 300,000 Americans who died with COVID-19. Though old age, poor diet and lack of exercise can contribute to conditions that raise someone’s likelihood of dying from COVID-19, it is still the virus that kills them.

