Fact check: The ideologies of the individuals behind the alleged Michigan kidnapping plot

Posts shared thousands of times on Facebook say defendants in the alleged plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer were part of Antifa and the Black Lives Matter movement. Evidence points to this being false. Overall, those facing either federal of state charges for conspiring to kidnap Whitmer subscribe to a version of the militant anti-government ideology known as the boogaloo movement. Reuters was able to confirm the individuals facing state charges were not part of Antifa or Black Lives Matter. Based on what has been publicly disclosed about the other individuals facing federal charges, one had attended a Black Lives Matter protest but there is no indication the men adhere to Antifa.

Reuters Fact Check. REUTERS

Examples of posts making this claim can be found here , here , and here . On Oct. 17, Mississippi state Senator Chris McDaniel shared the claim with his 262,000 plus followers on his Facebook ( here ). The text in the posts reads: “Notice how the Whitmer kidnapping story disappeared after we found out the perps were ANTIFA and BLM anarchists.”

OVERALL MOTIVATION

In an Oct. 9 interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer (here), Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel described the “overarching ideology behind this plot” as follows: “…Whether they call themselves militia organizations or whether they’re white supremacy groups, they really all subscribe to a similar extremist ideology, and it’s this ‘boogaloo’ theory of taking over the government, civil war… they thrive on unrest. And that’s what we have provided to them in 2020.”

The anti-government boogaloo movement embodies a militant ideology whose members believe the United States will enter a second civil war, the Southern Poverty Law Center, which tracks hate groups, says. Boogaloo followers anticipate the government will attempt to confiscate people’s guns (here).

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL), a U.S. civil rights group and racism watchdog, says the boogaloo movement “is a right-wing extremist movement, with most adherents coming from various fringe right-wing movements or philosophies.” ( www.adl.org/boogaloo )

Out of the 14 individuals arrested in the last two weeks, six face federal charges while eight face state charges in Michigan for their alleged participation in the scheme ( here ).

STATE CHARGED INDIVIDUALS

Referring to the eight defendants facing state felony charges, Ryan Jarvi, press Secretary for the Michigan attorney general’s office, told Reuters via email: “We can confirm that none of the defendants are members of Black Lives Matter or Antifa.”

State prosecutors have described these eight suspects as members or associates of an anti-government militia group called the Wolverine Watchmen ( here ).

Seth Jones, a political scientist and professor of counterterrorism at Johns Hopkins University, said in an Inside Edition story from Oct. 14, the Wolverines have grown out of the area’s longstanding militia presence. here . He called the group a “bottom-up” operation that has emerged during the COVID-19 pandemic and the economic challenges accompanying it.

The Wolverine Watchmen group has used Facebook since November 2019 to recruit members and trained with firearms to prepare for the “boogaloo,” or impending civil war, according to affidavits in support of the state charges. ( here )

Pete Musico, Michael Null, and William Null—three of the eight defendants charged at the state level— were among the hundreds of protesters who entered the capitol building on April 30 as state lawmakers debated Whitmer’s request to extend her emergency powers to battle the novel coronavirus, Reuters photos from that day show. All three men are armed ( here , here ).

As said earlier this month in a fact check by Politifact ( here ), the Washington Post reported ( here ) that a Michigan sheriff reportedly once met with William Null, one of the defendants facing state charges, “when he came to his office to vent about the Black Lives Matter movement.”

FEDERALLY CHARGED INDIVIDUALS

As stated in the criminal complaint filed by the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan, “The group talked about creating a society that followed the U.S. Bill of Rights and where they could be self-sufficient.” The defendants allegedly “talked about state governments they believed were violating the U.S. Constitution, including the government of Michigan and Governor Gretchen Whitmer” and also discussed “murdering ‘tyrants’” ( here ).

Neither the criminal complaint, the Department of Justice press release ( here ), nor an Oct. 8 press conference by Michigan Attorney General Nessel and law enforcement officials from Michigan agencies and the FBI ( here ) mention the Black Lives Matter movement or Antifa as part of the defendants’ ideological motivation for the alleged plot.

In one June video livestreamed to a private Facebook group, Adam Fox, one of the six men named in the federal complaint (available here ), called Whitmer a “tyrant bitch” as he complained about restrictions on gym openings (here).

The posts’ claim about the defendants’ link to the Black Lives Matter movement may stem from an Oct. 9 story in the Washington Post ( here ) saying Daniel Harris, one of the alleged plotters facing federal charges, went to a Black Lives Matter protest in this summer, “telling the Oakland County Times he was upset about the killing of George Floyd and police violence.”

As explained www.adl.org/boogaloo by the ADL, the boogaloo movement ideology itself is not white supremacist, but some white supremacist groups have embraced it. “Whereas the militia movement (and) radical gun rights activists typically promote the boogaloo as a war against the government or liberals, white supremacists conceive of the boogaloo as a race war or a white revolution.”

VERDICT

Partly false. Though it is true that one of the defendants in the alleged kidnapping plot attended a Black Lives Matter demonstration over the summer, the group’s overarching ideology adheres to that of the militant anti-government (and largely understood as right-wing) boogaloo movement.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .