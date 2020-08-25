Fact check: Joe Biden’s acceptance speech at the DNC was not pre-recorded

Posts shared on social media claim that Joe Biden’s 2020 Democratic Convention speech, given on Thursday, August 20 from Wilmington, Delaware, was not live. The posts cite alleged inconsistencies in what the former vice president was wearing as evidence that his speech accepting the Democratic nomination for president was pre-recorded. This claim is false.

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden accepts the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination during a speech delivered for the largely virtual 2020 Democratic National Convention from the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware, U.S., August 20, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Examples of this claim can be seen here , here and here

The posts falsely claim that the appearance of an American flag pin on Biden’s left lapel and a watch on his left wrist are inconsistent during his speech and the on-stage celebration with Senator Kamala Harris and their respective spouses that followed. A link to footage of the entire fourth night of the Democratic National Convention can be found here , with Biden’s speech accepting the party’s nomination starting at the 1:47:38 mark (youtu.be/P7RkSA_f7Tc?t=6458).

Contrary to what the posts claim, Biden’s appearance remains consistent during and after his speech. The American flag pin on his left lapel can be seen throughout most of the speech, except in a few moments, like at 1:48:13 (youtu.be/P7RkSA_f7Tc?t=6493), when it is obscured by a gesticulating left hand. After the speech, the pin is visible again at 2:16:36 as he claps on stage behind his wife, Dr. Jill Biden (youtu.be/P7RkSA_f7Tc?t=8196), and again at 2:22:23 as he reaches for Senator Harris’s right hand (youtu.be/P7RkSA_f7Tc?t=8543).

Though the watch is most visible after the speech, as he stands on stage raising up Harris’s hand with his own, he is still wearing it during the speech itself. It is mostly unseen during the speech because it is underneath his shirt and jacket sleeve. A glimpse of the watch can be seen at the 1:48:40 mark (youtu.be/P7RkSA_f7Tc?t=6520) when the Democratic nominee raises both hands from the podium and says, “We will choose hope over fear, facts over fiction, fairness over privilege.”

Kevin Lamarque, a Reuters photographer who was on the scene during Biden’s speech in Wilmington, confirmed that it was, in fact, broadcast live (Lamarque’s photographs from the event are visible here ).

False. Joe Biden’s speech accepting the Democratic nomination for president was not pre-recorded.

This article was produced by the Reuters Fact Check team. Read more about our work to fact-check social media posts here .